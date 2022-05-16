Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Today

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

It's good to be Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos star quarterback is celebrating his star wife, Ciara, for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on Monday morning.

Ciara is one of four models that earned a cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016, took to social media to pay tribute to his wife.

"You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl!" he wrote.

Fans across the globe have the same message for Russell Wilson on Monday: you're a very lucky man.

It's been a big year for Wilson and Ciara, as the quarterback was traded from Seattle to Denver, while the star artist landed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

You can view Ciara's entire shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.