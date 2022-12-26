Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Alex Morgan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a United States women's soccer team feel over the years.

Alex Morgan is among those who have been featured in the magazine multiple times.

The legendary United States women's soccer star has posed for the magazine three separate times. She was featured with some of her teammates in 2019, but previously, she stood out with her "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the issue.

Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Morgan has posed for the iconic magazine issue three separate times over the years.

Perhaps we'll see her again in 2023...

