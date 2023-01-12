Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Irina Shayk

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: SI swimsuit models Tori Praver and Irina Shayk attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at LAX on February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

There aren't many models who can match Irina Shayk's résumé. She has appeared in 10 issues of Sports Illustrated since 2007.

Shayk's most iconic photoshoot with SI Swimsuit may have occurred in 2009. She posed in body paint for that issue.

Several models have participated in the "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swimsuit. Shayk's photoshoot for this series took place in Grenada.

The design that was painted on Shayk for this photoshoot was exquisite.

A behind-the-scenes look at Shayk's photoshoot can be seen here.

Shayk graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011, becoming the first Russian model to accomplish that feat.

Here are some of her best photos over the years:

Shayk last appeared in the 2016 issue of SI Swimsuit.

You can view all of Shayk's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.