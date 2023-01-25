Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Kate Upton

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Kate Upton had an epic debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posing for the 2011 issue in body paint.

In her first-ever collaboration with the iconic brand, Upton posed in nothing but body paint.

Upton's first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit went so well that she earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2011.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a video of Upton on set for her 2011 photoshoot.

Upton told SI Swimsuit that she "loved" the way the pictures came out.

Upton wore body paint once again for the 2013 issue of SI Swimsuit. That issue marked her second appearance on the cover.

Overall, Upton is a three-time cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. There's no question she's one of the most popular models to be featured in the magazine.

Upton's last appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue took place in 2018.

You can check out Upton's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.