Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Lindsey Vonn

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn of the United States attends a closing press conference for Team USA on day sixteen of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images,)

After making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010, former Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn returned for another photoshoot six years later.

Vonn's second photoshoot with SI Swimsuit was a bit different. That's because she posed for the magazine in just body paint.

While on the set, Vonn opened up wearing body paint for the first time.

"I wasn't quite sure if I was comfortable at first with body paint," Vonn said. "But I figured it's pretty much the same as wearing a bathing suit anyway."

Vonn was photographed in Petit St. Vincent for the 2016 issue of SI Swimsuit.

Here are some photos:

Vonn last appeared in the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Perhaps we'll see Vonn return for a fourth photoshoot.

You can view all of Vonn's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.