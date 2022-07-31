Look: Caroline Wozniacki's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a bunch of notable photoshoots over the years, but few, if any, have garnered as much attention as the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Several prominent models and athletes have taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

Longtime tennis star Caroline Wozniacki joined that list several years back.

