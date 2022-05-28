Look: Favorite Danica Patrick Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including Danica Patrick.

In honor of the Indy 500 on Sunday - which Patrick will be part of the broadcast for - here are some of the best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos featuring the ex-driving star.

Patrick posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2008 and again in '09.

Some of Patrick's best shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have been shared on YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, some of Patrick's top shoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue were racing themed.

The 2022 Indy 500 is set to begin on Sunday.