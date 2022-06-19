Look: Favorite Danica Patrick Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick is as open as it gets on social media.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver has been extremely honest about her personal life on Instagram in recent weeks. Patrick opened up about her breast implants, revealing that she got them removed due to health issues.

Patrick admittedly struggled with her self-image in her early 30s.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Danica loved her experience with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The longtime racing star called her shoot "extremely fun" and joked that she always wanted to be a model.

Patrick has gotten even more comfortable with herself in recent years, as evidenced by her social media activity.

You have to respect the honesty from someone in Danica Patrick's position.

We wish Danica all the best moving forward.

You can view her entire Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots here.