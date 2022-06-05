Look: Favorite Jennie Finch Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Women's College World Series is fully underway from Oklahoma City.

For those unfamiliar with the sport - or, to this point, unwilling to get familiar - you should figure it out.

The Women's College World Series is among the most-entertaining sporting events of the year. While it's televised on ESPN, it's also tremendously fun to attend in person.

Legendary softball star Jennie Finch certainly knows a thing or two about the Women's College World Series.

Finch, one of the best pitchers in softball history, won a national championship at Arizona.

While she's since retired, Finch remains a big part of the sport, both on and off the field.

Off the field, Finch was a big-time celebrity during her playing days. In fact, she posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

