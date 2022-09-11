Look: Favorite Kate Upton 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Is there a more iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in recent history than Kate Upton?

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed for the issue several times, landing multiple covers, including some iconic photoshoots.

Few photoshoots, though, are more iconic than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Upton is one of several notable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models to pose in "Body Paint."

Unsurprisingly, Upton's photoshoot is one of the most popular ever for Sports Illustrated.

