Look: Favorite Sarah Brandner 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Countless models have been fortunate enough to appear in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but not every single one of them has been included in the "Body Paint" series.

In 2010, Sarah Brandner had the opportunity to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Brandner had a Germany jersey painted on her in honor of the World Cup.

A behind-the-scenes look at Brandner's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Brandner continues to share content from her everyday life on Instagram.

Brandner hasn't appeared in an SI Swim issue since her 2010 photoshoot.

You can view all of Brandner's photos from her "Body Paint" shoot here.