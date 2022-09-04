Look: Favorite World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

World Cup.

Who's excited for the World Cup?

We certainly are.

The 2022 Men's World Cup is set to debut in November, with games taking place in Qatar.

It should be a fun tournament.

In advance of the 2022 Men's World Cup, let's take a look back at when some Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models posed in World Cup-themed "Body Paint."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit did an entire World Cup-themed Body Paint photoshoot with several models.

It was pretty iconic.

You can view the full shoots here.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup feel over the years, as well, with several prominent U.S soccer players being featured.

Hopefully the 2022 Men's World Cup is as enticing as the Body Paint swimsuit photos.