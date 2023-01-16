Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Swimsuit Photos
A a little more than a week ago, the next Katherine Webb went viral on social media.
The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy caused quite a stir on social media, thanks to ESPN's cameras continuing to pan to her.
She went super viral on social media.
Webb, of course, did it first.
The former girlfriend/now wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron went viral during the BCS National Championship Game. She parlayed that fame into a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeling gig.
It's been quite a while since Webb posed for the issue, but she continues to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue worthy.
A recent bikini photo of Webb-McCarron has gone viral.
The football world continues to support the wife of the former Alabama quarterback.
"Hot momma 🔥😍," one fan added.
"Thriving is damn right," another fan wrote.
"Thriving is an understatement! #GOALS," another fan added on social media.
Perhaps we'll see Webb back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue down the line.
The 2023 issue will come out later this year.