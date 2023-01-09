Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Shoots Down Rumor

Rose Bertram lors du 79e festival du film de Venise le 2 septembre 2022. (Photo by Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Laurent KOFFEL/Getty Images

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Rose Bertram has seen her name in the headlines a lot over the past couple of weeks.

There have been rumors about Bertram dating Kylian Mbappe, one of the best soccer players in the world. However, it sounds like the rumors are not true.

Bertram took to social media on Monday to address the harmful rumors.

"Nothing that has been said, written or claimed is true in any shape or form," she wrote.

"The truth can't and won't come from a stranger that doesn't know anything about my life and is hiding behind a screen."

So, there you go. The rumors about Bertram's dating life are not true and have unfortunately been harmful to her and her family.

Hopefully we'll all be better about refusing to spread false rumors moving forward.