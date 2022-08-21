Skip to main content
Look: Genevieve Morton's Racy 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Model Genevieve Morton arrives at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, if any, draw more eyeballs than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Over the years, we've seen several prominent models and athletes pose in nothing but body paint for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue magazine.

Genevieve Morton is on that list.

The prominent swimsuit model posed in nothing but body paint for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Morton's photoshoot has gotten a lot of attention over the years.

It's easy to see why.

Morton has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times.

You can view her full galleries here.