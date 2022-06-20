Look: Best Genie Bouchard Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time tennis players over the years.

From Serena Williams to Sloane Stephens to Maria Sharapova to Anna Kournikova, several premier tennis stars have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Genie Bouchard joined the list a couple of years ago.

The Canadian tennis star has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, in fact.

Bouchard, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, has a big-time profile both on and off of the tennis court.

She's one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view Bouchard's full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.