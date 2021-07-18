Throwback: Genie Bouchard Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Tennis star Genie Bouchard is among several notable athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine over the years.

The 2021 edition of the iconic magazine is set to hit newsstands later this summer.

In anticipation of this year’s issue, let’s take look back at when the 27-year-old Canadian tennis star posed for the magazine.

“At the beginning of the shoot, it’s always hard — wearing almost nothing definitely makes you feel self-conscious. But the photographer was amazing; he was so nice and supportive — he made me feel comfortable right away.”

“I realized I was there for a reason, and this gave me the confidence to be free and also have fun during the shoot!” Bouchard told SI.com.

Bouchard has developed a massive presence on social media over the years. She currently has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

The tennis star is among several notable sports figures to pose for the iconic magazine over the years. United States soccer star Alex Morgan and golf personality Paige Spiranac are among those to be featured in previous editions, as well.

The 2021 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is scheduled to hit newsstands on July 20.