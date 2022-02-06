Look: Genie Bouchard’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard is among those who have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bouchard, 27, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions. She posed for the issue in 2017 and again in ’18.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover featured another tennis star in Naomi Osaka. She was one of three cover models for the historic magazine.

Bouchard has had some of her best photos shared on social media.

Bouchard said she had a great experience posing for the magazine.

“At the beginning of the shoot, it’s always hard — wearing almost nothing definitely makes you feel self-conscious. But the photographer was amazing; he was so nice and supportive — he made me feel comfortable right away.”

“I realized I was there for a reason, and this gave me the confidence to be free and also have fun during the shoot!” Bouchard told SI.com.

Several notable athletes have posed for the issue over the years.

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac and Danica Patrick, among others, have all been featured in the magazine.

Perhaps we’ll see another notable athlete or two in 2022.