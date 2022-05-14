Photos: Hailey Clauson Back For Sixth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Hailey Clauson attends The Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld presented by Infor, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Not only will there be a plethora of rookies featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, there'll be a few familiar faces.

Hailey Clauson, who was photographed by the SI Swimsuit team in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, is making her return this year.

In January, Clauson announced on Instagram that she'll be returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She told her followers that she has grown so much since her first-ever photoshoot with the iconic brand.

"Im so excited to announce that after a few years away, I am back for the 2022 issue of @si_swimsuit ! It feels better than ever to be back in the issue because of the woman I have become," Clauson wrote. "The first time I shot for the SI swim issue I was only 18 years old and at 20 years old SI announced that I was one of the cover girls for the 2016 issue!!! I stand before you now only few a months away from turning 27. The change you make mentally from your early 20’s to late 20’s is tremendous! I have literally grown up with the magazine! My journey in life has not been easy nor perfect but Im so thankful for what it has made me into today. This year was extra special for me because I have finally become the woman I’ve always inspired to be and grab what I want in life.

"To me this issue represents owning all of the things that make you unique and not being afraid of being who you are. SI was one of the first platforms to embrace me for who I am and for my body as it is. Thank you @mj_day , the SI team, and the women who have paved the way in past SI issues for giving me and my fellow SI swim girls a platform and embracing us for who we are! SI has built a community of such amazing women that empower one another and Im so proud to be a part of it! 2022 is the year to be the boss ass bitch that I always dreamed of becoming!"

This year's SI Swim issue will be like a late present for Clauson, who turned 27 years old earlier this year.

Clauson recently became a partner for a boutique modeling agency. She's hoping she'll be able to help build up an agency while making sure the next generation of models are properly protected.

“I want to change a lot within the modeling industry,” Clauson said, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “Compared to when I first started in 2008, it has come very far. But, I truly feel we have a long way to create a better working environment. Modeling agencies have played a huge role in many issues anywhere from body image, to models not getting paid, and not properly protecting their talent.”

Check out Hailey Clauson in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

