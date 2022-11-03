Photos: Hannah Ferguson's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 17: SI Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson attends the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival at Post HTX on February 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Hannah Ferguson kicked off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit career in 2014 with a bang. She posed in body paint for a photoshoot in St. Lucia.

Ferguson admit that she was nervous heading into the photoshoot. However, those nerves quickly went away when the makeup team was painting a swimsuit on her.

"I was a bit nervous before we started to paint, but I think the outcome was really great," Ferguson said after her photoshoot was over.

A behind-the-scenes look at the SI Swim team preparing Ferguson for her photoshoot can be seen here.

Ferguson's photoshoot in 2014 went so well that she returned for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 issues of the magazine.

Here are some of the top photos from her various shoots:

Ferguson last appeared in the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can check out all of Ferguson's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.