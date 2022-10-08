Look: Hannah Jeter's 'Uncovered' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 07: Hannah Jeter attends the Sports Illustrated Sneak Peek of its SI Swimsuit Island during Art Basel at The W Hotel South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Hannah Jeter made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2013. That turned out to be the start of a great partnership.

Jeter, the wife of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, was named the cover model of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Two years later, Jeter had a photoshoot in Mexico. It turned out to be an interesting experience for the veteran model.

Jeter actually wore a jeweled metal bottom for this photoshoot. While it looked great, she admit that it wasn't very comfortable.

"Once you try to move around in those bad boys in the water, it's quite uncomfortable," Jeter said. "Think about wearing a metal swimsuit. It's not comfortable, in all the wrong places."

A behind-the-scenes look at Jeter's photoshoot from 2017 can be seen here.

Overall, Jeter has appeared in five separate issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

