Throwback: Irina Shayk Swims With Sharks For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

There aren't many models who have been featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as much as Irina Shayk. She has appeared in the magazine a whopping 10 times.

Shayk made her debut with SI Swim in 2007. She was named the cover model for the 2011 issue.

In 2016, Shayk posed in front of sharks and stingrays for her photoshoot. It took her some time to adjust to this setting, but she found a way to keep her composure.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Shayk's photoshoot from 2016:

Shayk's photoshoot in 2016 might go down as her most iconic one with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Shayk hasn't collaborated with SI Swim since 2016. If this was her last photoshoot with the brand, it was an awesome way to cap off their partnership.

You can view all of Shayk's photos from the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.