Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To SI Swimsuit Debut

Nearly a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show.

No, that role belonged to model Christen Harper. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff was only featured for a few minutes, but made a lasting impression on fans.

Harper has become one of the most well-known models in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit lineup. Earlier this week, she opened up on a recent event for SI Swim and talked about what it’s like to be part of the family.

“LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM,” she said on Instagram. “I walked for @si_swimsuit!!!! I can’t even begin to describe how much last night meant to me. Walking along side my @si_swimsearch and @si_swimsuit sisters was more than an honor. This is truly the most inspiring, uplifting group of women and I feel so lucky to be a part of something so insanely magical. Thank you to the entire @si_swimsuit team I love you ENDLESSLY.”

Earlier this year, Harper announced she would be shooting for SI Swimsuit.

“I can finally say I’m going to be shooting for @si_swimsuit!” she said. “This has been a dream my ENTIRE LIFE. SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it. Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself!”

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is scheduled to come out on July 20.