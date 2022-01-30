Look: Jennie Finch’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Legendary United States softball star Jennie Finch is among the notable list of athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick, Anastasia Ashley and others have all posed for the iconic magazine issue over the years.

We could see another athlete or two posing for the magazine this year.

Finch, who starred at the University of Arizona before going on to dominate for Team USA, posed for the magazine back in 2005.

Finch is arguably the greatest player in United States softball history. She won a national championship at Arizona in 2001. Finch went on to compete with the United States national team, setting several notable records.

The legendary softball player retired from the game in 2010.

The California native is one of several notable athletes to pose for the issue over the course of her playing career.

