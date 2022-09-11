Skip to main content
Look: Julie Henderson's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Julie Henderson attends the opening of the Birchbox flagship store on July 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Birchbox)

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots have featured some iconic models over the years, from athletes to supermodels to cheerleaders.

Julie Henderson joined that list about a decade ago.

The veteran swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

It was a special photoshoot.

That's an iconic look from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran model.

Henderson has made several notable photoshoots over the years for SI Swimsuit.

You can view her full galleries here.