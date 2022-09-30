Look: Kate Upton's Coolest 'Zero Gravity' Swimsuit Photos
Kate Upton has participated in a plethora of photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but none were as unique as her zero gravity shoot from 2014.
Upton was at Cape Canaveral for her zero gravity photoshoot. The crew managed to get several photos of the Michigan native "floating in space."
Once the photoshoot was over, Upton revealed what it was like to go through that experience.
"It's so hard to explain how it feels," Upton said. "You're weightless, you're floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it and I had so much fun."
A behind-the-scenes look at Upton's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here:
The results from this photoshoot were sensational.
Upton, who has appeared on the cover of an SI Swim magazine three times, made her last appearance in 2018.
You can view every picture from Upton's zero gravity photoshoot here.