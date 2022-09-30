Look: Kate Upton's Coolest 'Zero Gravity' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Kate Upton has participated in a plethora of photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but none were as unique as her zero gravity shoot from 2014.

Upton was at Cape Canaveral for her zero gravity photoshoot. The crew managed to get several photos of the Michigan native "floating in space."

Once the photoshoot was over, Upton revealed what it was like to go through that experience.

"It's so hard to explain how it feels," Upton said. "You're weightless, you're floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it and I had so much fun."

A behind-the-scenes look at Upton's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here:

The results from this photoshoot were sensational.

Check them out:

Upton, who has appeared on the cover of an SI Swim magazine three times, made her last appearance in 2018.

You can view every picture from Upton's zero gravity photoshoot here.