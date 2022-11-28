Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and Kate Upton go hand in hand.

Upton, one of the most-iconic swimsuit models in the magazine's history, has been on multiple covers for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Arguably her most iconic photoshoot, though, was the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Upton, one of the most popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models of all-time, hasn't been in the magazine for several years now. She's been busy living the married life with Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, raising their young daughter.

But some of Upton's top photos continue to go viral.

Upton has been featured in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues over the years.

She remains a popular figure in the modeling world.

