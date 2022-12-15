Photos: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Kate Upton attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

There aren't many models as popular as Kate Upton. The Michigan native had an incredible run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from 2011-2018.

In her first issue with SI Swim, Upton posed in nothing but body paint. That made for a memorable photoshoot.

Upton earned Rookie of the Year honors after her 2011 photoshoot with SI Swim.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's first photoshoot in body paint:

This wasn't the only time that Upton sported body paint for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Overall, Upton has appeared in six separate issues of SI Swim. She appeared on the covers of the 2012, 2013 and 2017 issues.

Upton last appeared in the 2018 issue of the iconic magazine. Perhaps she'll make a return at some point in the future.

You can view Upton's first body painting shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.