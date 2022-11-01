Photos: Kenza Fourati's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
In 2011, Tunisian model Kenza Fourati made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
Fourati had the chance to participate in a photoshoot for the iconic brand while sporting body paint. Although it was a new experience for her, she enjoyed it.
"I really liked it," Fourati said while on set. "I mean, it was amazing to watch them work for so long. I think they are heroes."
A behind-the-scenes look at Fourati's photoshoot from 2011 can be seen here.
Fourati also had a photoshoot with SI Swim that featured her in multiple swimsuits.
Fourati hasn't appeared in an issue of SI Swim since 2011.
All of Fourati's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.