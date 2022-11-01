Photos: Kenza Fourati's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 17: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kenza Fourati arrives at SI Swimsuit Overtime hosted by Pure Nightclub at Pure Nightclub on February 17, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

In 2011, Tunisian model Kenza Fourati made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Fourati had the chance to participate in a photoshoot for the iconic brand while sporting body paint. Although it was a new experience for her, she enjoyed it.

"I really liked it," Fourati said while on set. "I mean, it was amazing to watch them work for so long. I think they are heroes."

A behind-the-scenes look at Fourati's photoshoot from 2011 can be seen here.

Fourati also had a photoshoot with SI Swim that featured her in multiple swimsuits.

Check it out:

Fourati hasn't appeared in an issue of SI Swim since 2011.

All of Fourati's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.