Look: Kim Kardashian's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Kim Kardashian has accomplished quite a bit over the course of her career. The legendary star added another notable bullet point to her resume on Monday morning: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is one of four cover models for this year's iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kardashian joins Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu on the covers of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The issue is out online now and will hit newsstands later this week.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim.”

Kardashian, with more than 300 million followers on Instagram, is certainly one of the most-popular women in the world. She's handled her fame with beauty and class.

“Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise,” Day added.

The full edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be available online throughout the day on Monday, seen here.

The print edition of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this week.