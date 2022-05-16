Look: Kim Kardashian, Ciara In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out, featuring some of its biggest stars yet, including Kim Kardashian and Ciara, among other models.

Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu are the four cover models for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which is being released online this morning. The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will hit newsstands later this week.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable cover models over the years, from Tyra Banks to Kate Upton to Naomi Osaka, among others, but few women, if any, will spark the kind of reaction that this year's cover models will.

Kardashian, arguably the most-famous woman in the United States, has been building her brand for two-plus decades. She has become a business tycoon, dominating multiple industries, with more than 300 million followers on Instagram.

Ciara, meanwhile, has been active in the music industry since the early 2000s. It's been a big year for the R&B star, as her husband, Russell Wilson, was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. A blockbuster NFL trade and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover is quite the couple of months for the Wilson family.

Musk, of course, is the mother of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The Canadian-South African American model has been in the industry for 50 years. She's graced several notable magazine covers and now she's landed an iconic one in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Perhaps her son, who's hoping to buy Twitter, will be tweeting about it at some point on Monday.

Yumi Nu, the first Asian curve model to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, is back in the magazine this year, only time time, she's landed one of the four covers. It's a pretty notable step for Nu, who continues to break boundaries.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature several other strong, impressive women, from Camille Kostek to Leyna Bloom to Kate Bock to Hunter McGrady, among other models. This year's issue features astrophysicists, former college athletes, mental health advocates and more.

Full content from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be available online at swimsuit.si.com throughout the day on Monday.

The official print edition of the iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will hit newsstands later this week.