Photos: Meet Leyna Bloom, Who Made History In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021

We're just a few days away from the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. For the second year in a row, Leyna Bloom will make an appearance.

Last year, Bloom became the first transgender cover star for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She called it a "powerful" moment.

"We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder," Bloom wrote on Instagram. "I have dreamt a million beautiful dreams, but for girls like me, most dreams are just fanciful hopes in a world that often erases and omits our history and even existence. This moment is so powerful because it allows me to live forever even after my physical form is gone. Not a lot of people get to live in the future, so at this moment, I'm proudly choosing to live forever."

Bloom's photo shoot in 2021 took place in Tampa, Florida. This year's photo shoot, however, was in Belize.

It was a fun experience for Bloom and the rest of the SI Swim team.

"Everybody on set has each other's backs and checks in," she said. "We just want to have fun and have a good laugh. I love that. That's what I want to be around. This is the family that I always wanted to have

