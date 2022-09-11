Look: Best Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn might be retired from skiing, but the former United States Olympian has stayed very close to the sports world.

Earlier this month, the legendary U.S. skier was spotted at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York. She was watching Serena Williams play in her final Grand Slam.

Vonn and Williams have a lot in common, from being legendary female athletes to posing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Arguably Vonn's most "iconic" photoshoot came when she posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

That's an iconic look, to be sure.

