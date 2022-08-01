Look: Favorite Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympic athletes over the years.
Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in pretty epic fashion.
Vonn joined the special list of "Body Paint" athletes for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Some of Vonn's favorite shots have also been shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on social media.
You can view Vonn's full galleries with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.