Lindsey Vonn Reveals Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Memory

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue to set to hit newsstands later this month.

Over the years, several notable sports figures – from Danica Patrick to Alex Morgan to Paige Spiranac – have posed for the iconic magazine issue.

Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among those to have posed for the issue. Vonn, 36, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit three times, most recently in 2019.

Vonn revealed her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit memory in an interview with SI.com back in 2019.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Vonn shared on Instagram a video of herself doing pull-ups while in the body-paint swimsuit.

Vonn, who won the gold medal in the downhill competition at the Winter Olympics in 2010, officially retired from the sport in 2019.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin in Tokyo on Friday, July 23.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit newsstands on July 20.