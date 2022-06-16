Logan Paul Reportedly Spotted With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

YouTube star Logan Paul was recently spotted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal at a restaurant in London, per reports from TMZ Sports.

Paul, 27, and Agdal, 30, shared what appeared to be a romantic connection at Novikov on Wednesday night.

The pair reportedly staggered their exits from the restaurant to keep a low profile before going clubbing in the city.

Agdal recently followed Paul's mother and closest friends on Instagram, per TMZ Sports.

Here's Agdal's bio on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page:

Nina Agdal, who grew up playing basketball in her native Denmark, has appeared in six SI Swimsuit issues. She made her first appearance in 2012 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. In 2014, Nina appeared on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. She lives in New York City with her dog, Daisy.

Paul made headlines for his boxing match with all-time great Floyd Mayweather last year. He also made an appearance on WrestMania back in April.