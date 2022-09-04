Skip to main content
Look: 52-Year-Old Model's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - MAY 11: Paulina Porizkova attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates 2019 Issue Launch at Myn-Tu on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some powerful "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

Few, though, were more striking than the one featuring 52-year-old supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

The legendary supermodel "bared all" in her photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

A behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot can be viewed here.

Paulina has also shared some photos on her social media accounts.

You can view Paulina's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.