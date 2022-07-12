Look: Abigail Clancy's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

In the leadup to the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, the iconic magazine decided on an interesting twist.

As part of the body paint section of the shoot, the issue would focus on the upcoming World Cup. In order to do that, they required the services of a few models.

Instead of taking models from each country, they used the WAGS - wives and girlfriends - of some of the players who would be competing. Among them was Abigail Clancy, the wife of former English football star Peter Crouch.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her shoot.

Here's how the wives and girlfriends portion of the shoot came together:

WHEN THE 2010 Swimsuit Issue rolled around we were searching for a clever way to tie in the approaching World Cup when one of our writers, who apparently spends a good deal of his time with his nose in the "lads mags" came up with the idea of using soccer WAGs—wives and girlfriends—for our body painting feature. Thankfully four of them jumped when we asked: Sarah Brandner (girlfriend of German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger),Abbey Clancey (then fiancee, now wife of English striker Peter Crouch), Bethany Dempsey (wife of U.S. mifielder/captain Clint Dempsey) and Melissa Satta (now ex-girlfriend of Italian striker Christian Vieri, but he's retired anyway, so meh—we're more interested in her anyway).

