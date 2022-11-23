Look: Abigail Clancy's 'Body Paint' Photos That Went Viral

Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. Her photoshoot featured a twist that'll bring a smile to soccer fans' faces.

Clancy had an England jersey painted on her for the 2010 World Cup.

Even though Clancy was only wearing body paint, she felt confident on set.

"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."

A behind-the-scenes video of Clancy's photoshoot can be seen here:

That was the only photoshoot Clancy had with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She does share swimsuit photos on Instagram, though.

Clancy has 521,000 followers on Instagram at the moment.

Every photo from Clancy's 2010 photoshoot with SI Swim can be seen here.