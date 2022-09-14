Look: Abigail Clancy's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Abbey Clancy attends the reveal of THE JOURNEY presented by Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar and Ali Jassim at The Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat on June 21, 2022 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar)

In 2010, Abigail Clancy made her debut for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She wore nothing but paint for her photoshoot.

Clancy was amazed by the job the SI Swim team did with her body paint.

"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Clancy's photoshoot:

Clancy hasn't appeared in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010. Nonetheless, she remains a very popular model.

Clancy currently has over 519,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Clancy's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.