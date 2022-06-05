Look: Alex Morgan Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this spring. This year's edition also featured some athletes, as five WNBA stars posed for the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan is among the athletes who have been featured in the issue over the years.

The United States women's national team star has actually posed for the issue three times.

Some of Morgan's favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos have been shared on social media.

Morgan's 2019 shoot was a special one, as she was featured in the magazine along with her teammates.

“It was so awesome. The last two shoots, I was the only soccer player and that was totally fine. [I was] really happy to represent my team and to represent the soccer community, but just to be able to do it with such an empowering group of women that I share such a big life with was just even more amazing,” she told the magazine.

