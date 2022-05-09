Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Release

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran.

Over the years, the United States women's national team star has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times - most recently in 2019.

While the complete 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has yet to be released, we got a tease on Monday morning. There will be five WNBA stars in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te'a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike and Didi Richards were photographed by Laretta Houston in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the 2022 issue.

"This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league," Bird told SI Swimsuit. "We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more."

Morgan reacted to the photos release on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

She's clearly a fan.

The full 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this month.