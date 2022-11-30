Look: Alex Morgan's 3 Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

The 2022 Men's World Cup is in full swing, with group stage play wrapping up this week.

The United States men's national team has advanced to the knockout round, where they will face the Netherlands on Saturday morning.

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a World Cup-feel.

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has even posed in "Body Paint" for the magazine. Some of her top photos have trended on social media.

Morgan has certainly turned heads with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Hopefully the U.S. men's team can do the same on the pitch on Saturday morning.