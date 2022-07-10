Look: Alex Morgan's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 30: Alex Morgan #13 of Team United States celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the Women's Quarter Final match between Netherlands and United States on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 30, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

USWNT star Alex Morgan is having a tremendous season for both the national team and her domestic club.

Morgan has scored double-digit goals already for San Diego Wave FC and found the back of the net twice in the United States' CONCACAF opener last week. She's showing why she remains one of the top players in the world.

In addition to being a soccer standout, Morgan has also done her fair share of modeling for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. She made her debut in 2012, posing in "Body Paint."

Morgan was again in the magazine in 2014 before being featured on one of the covers in 2019.

Morgan has also had some of her work in SI Swim shared on social media.

In 2019, Morgan was one of several USWNT players to pose for the Swimsuit edition, along with Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn and others.

You can view her full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.