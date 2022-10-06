Look: Alex Morgan's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Over the past two decades a number of elite female athletes have participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

One of the most iconic, though, belongs to star soccer player Alex Morgan. The United States Women's National Team striker is one of the most lethal goal scorers in the world.

She's become an icon on and off the field for fans everywhere. While she's known for her prowess on the soccer field she's also become an accomplished model as well.

She first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model back in 2014. SI Swimsuit shared a new look at the shoot.

Check it out.

Morgan is one of several United States Women's National Team soccer players to take part, including Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe.

Other notable athletes to suit up for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot are Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn - among others.

Morgan's full photoshoots can be seen here.