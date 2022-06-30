Look: Alex Morgan's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States of America celebrates after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The United States women's national team has big-time stars, both on and off the field.

On the field, the American women dominate the sport of soccer, winning several prominent world championships, including some World Cups and some Summer Olympics.

Off the field, several legendary USWNT stars are involved in a bunch of different areas of entertainment, including modeling.

Alex Morgan, arguably the biggest USWNT star of all-time, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

In 2012, Morgan posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time.

You can view Morgan's full 2012 "Body Paint" photoshoot here.

SI Swimsuit.

Some of Morgan's best photos over the years with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have been shared on social media, too.

Morgan was joined by some of her USWNT teammates for the 2019 edition of the magazine.

You can view her full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.