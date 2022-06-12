Look: Alex Morgan's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 'Body Paint' Photoshoot

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this year, featuring several notable athletes, including five from the WNBA.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some have even taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot back in 2013.

Morgan, one of the best players in U.S. Soccer history, has posed for the magazine three times.

You can view a full behind-the-scenes look at Alex Morgan's "Body Paint" photoshoot here.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of USA looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

