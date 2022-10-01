Look: Alexis Ren's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

TOPSHOT - Alexis Ren arrives on May 26, 2022 to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images) STEFANO RELLANDINI/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured a wide variety of models, athletes and celebrities over the years.

It's recently featured some social media influencers, too.

Alex Ren, who first gained fame on Instagram, with millions of followers, has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Ren was even named the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has gone viral on social media.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent models over the years.

You can view more from Ren's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.