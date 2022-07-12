Look: Alexis Ren's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

TOPSHOT - Alexis Ren arrives on May 26, 2022 to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images) STEFANO RELLANDINI/Getty Images

Alexis Ren is probably best known for her Instagram profile, but the social media star has been featured in some prominent magazines, too.

Most notably: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Back in 2018, Ren was featured as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

Ren, who has tens of millions of followers across social media, has been featured prominently by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

