Look: Alexis Ren's Private Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Alexis Ren attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Alexis Ren is one of the biggest influencers on social media, with tens of millions of followers across his platforms.

The social media celebrity posts a lot of content on Instagram, though she gave Sports Illustrated Swimsuit some private content when she posed for the magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes, private look at Ren's photoshoots.

Ren is one of several notable social media models to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

